Russian deputy UN envoy questions efficiency of putting climate issues on UNSC agenda

UNITED NATIONS, September 23./TASS/. Putting the issue of climate change on the agenda of the UN Security Council is fraught with the politicization of this issue and thus risks lopsided and ineffective decisions, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky told a session of the UN Security Council on climate on Thursday.

The Russian diplomat pointed to increasing attempts "to in addition formalize the climate issue on the agenda of the Security Council". "We have a question here - how efficient is this in terms of solving the existing tasks?" Polyansky asked.

"We are convinced that persistent attempts to advance climate change to the UN Security Council agenda at all costs as a threat to international peace and security add a totally unnecessary political component to this already complicated and sensitive discussion," the UN diplomat stressed. This approach may result in lopsided and inefficient proposals from the point of view of the strengthening of stability in the world," Polyansky warned.