Russian embassy in Sudan takes all steps to ensure nationals’ security — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Embassy in Khartoum is making every effort to ensure the security of Russian citizens in Sudan and the situation remains calm for now, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday commenting on the developments in the country.

"We are carefully watching the developments in Sudan. We expressed deep regret over the reports of a coup d’etat attempt carried out overnight on September 20. According to reports, the plot’s organizers have been arrested. At the moment the situation in the Sudanese capital remains calm," the diplomat said. "The Russian Embassy in Khartoum is taking all necessary measures for ensuring the security of Russian citizens staying in Sudan," she said.

According to Zakharova, Moscow supports efforts of the Sovereignty Council as well as the current civilian government of Sudan aimed at enhancing peace and stability in the republic and encourages the peaceful settlement of disputes.

"We are calling on all political forces of this country to iron out current disputes through peaceful means on the basis of a broad national dialogue, and refrain from any steps that might trigger an escalation of tensions in Sudanese society," Zakharova stated.