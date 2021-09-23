Putin's meeting with United Russia party leadership set for September 27 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the United Russia party leadership on Monday, September 27, via videoconference, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"A meeting with the United Russia leadership is planned for Monday," Peskov said, adding that the meeting will be held via videoconference.

Earlier, Peskov said that by the end of the week Putin would meet with the leadership of political parties via videoconference. Peskov also announced that the president wanted to meet with heads of regions who won the elections. These meetings are scheduled for September 25.

Elections to the eighth Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) spanned over three days, September 17, 18, and 19. With 100% of the results processed, United Russia secured 49.82% of the party-list vote, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) reaped 18.93%, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) gained 7.55%, while A Just Russia - For Truth got 7.46% and New People received 5.32%.

In addition, United Russia’s candidates won 198 single-mandate constituencies, CPRF candidates secured victories in nine, while candidates representing A Just Russia - For Truth won in eight. Another five single-seat constituencies were taken by independent candidates, two by LDPR and the three remaining ones by Rodina, the Party of Growth, and the Civic Platform.