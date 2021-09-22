Upper house speaker seeks to promote Russia’s positions in PACE, European conference

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Senators hope to advance Russian positions on the world stage following the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday.

"We will continue our work in the field of parliamentary diplomacy at the autumn session. The ultimate goal remains unchanged, to promote and defend our national interests, the primacy of international law, equity, and mutual respect in international affairs. The final part of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe’s session lies ahead, as well as the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament. We hope that their outcomes will contribute to the advancement of our positions," the Federation Council Speaker stated, opening the upper house of Parliament autumn session.

She also informed about major forthcoming forums, hosted by the Federation Council. "Our country as well as other nations are looking forward to the start of the Third Eurasian Women's Forum due in mid-October in St. Petersburg. This is without any exaggeration, a global event, given the coverage of participants and the scope of the issues discussed. The main topic of the forum, namely, the mission of women in the new reality, is more relevant than ever," Matviyenko said.

She emphasized that the organizing committee continues to receive applications from participants from all over the world. "The interest in the event is enormous. I am sure that we will not only repeat the success of the previous forums but also ensure greater quality in organization and content," the upper house speaker added.

Matviyenko stressed that the experience of the Third Eurasian Women's Forum and other events of the Federation Council would be taken into account during the preparation of the World Conference on Intercultural and Interfaith Dialogue to be held in St. Petersburg in May next year.