Russian envoy Kabulov meets with Taliban-appointed Acting PM of Afghanistan — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov met with Mohammad Hasan Akhund, acting Prime Minister of Afghanistan appointed by the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) movement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Tuesday.

"As for the meeting in Kabul, it is attended by Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov," she said. "We will provide a detailed statement after this meeting is over, it will be published at the Foreign Ministry’s website."

Earlier on Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Ahmadullah Muttaqi tweeted that Mohammad Hasan Akhund holds a meeting with Russian, Chinese and Pakistani envoys in Kabul.