Lavrov to hold about 25 meetings during UNGA week — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold about 25 meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"The agenda is being formed, there are many requests for bilateral and multilateral meetings with the Russian minister," she pointed out. "All I can say today is that about 25 meetings with heads of foreign delegations are expected to be held, as well as a meeting with the UN secretary general," Zakharova added.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to hold talks with his colleagues from Egypt, Syria, Slovakia, Poland and France on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York," she noted. "Meetings with the British and Cuban top diplomats are also expected to take place. These are the meetings that either have been confirmed or are under consideration, but there will be more," Zakharova said.

The UN General Assembly High Level Week, which kicked off on Tuesday at the United Nations headquarters in New York, will last until September 27. Lavrov is expected to address the UN General Assembly on September 25.