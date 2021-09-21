Putin to hold online meeting with political party leaders by end of week, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 21. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to hold a conference with the leadership of the nation’s political parties by the end of this week via video linkup. In particular, he is going to congratulate United Russia on winning the legislative elections, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The President plans to meet with the leaders of the political parties by the end of this week," the Kremlin spokesman stated, noting that the event would be held online. "And, of course, the Russian head of state will have the opportunity to congratulate the party that won the elections," Peskov noted.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) were held over a period of three days - on September 17, 18 and 19. After processing 100% of the voting results, the nation’s ruling party, United Russia, clinched 49.82% of the ballots on the party list to the Russian State Duma, according to the Central Election Commission’s website. The Communist Party came in second (18.93%), while the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia reaped 7.55%, A Just Russia — For Truth gained 7.46% and New People got 5.32%. All these five parties broke through the 5% barrier to enter the State Duma.