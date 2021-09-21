Senator urges Ukraine to learn from Russia’s successful elections in Crimea

SEVASTOPOL, September 21. /TASS/. Ukraine should learn from the successful experience of Russia's parliamentary vote in Crimea instead of criticizing the election, Russian Senator Olga Kovitidi, who represents Crimea, said commenting on the Ukrainian Security Service's move to open a criminal case into the State Duma elections in Crimea.

"The vote in Russia's Crimea was recognized as valid, its legitimacy and transparency were confirmed particularly by foreign observers and experts. Ukraine, as well as other foreign partners, should learn from Crimea how to organize elections and equip polling stations," Kovitidi noted.

She also warned the Ukrainian authorities against wasting time on "decisions that are clearly legally negligible." "I think that the Ukrainian people will benefit more from the effective work of the country's law enforcement agencies aimed at combating corruption in the government," the Russian legislator pointed out.

After a Western-backed coup rocked in Ukraine in February 2014, the authorities in Crimea and the city of Sevastopol held a referendum on reuniting with Russia. Most voters supported the idea (96.7% in Crimea and 95.6% in the city of Sevastopol), and voter turnout was over 80%. On March 18, 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the treaty on Crimea’s reunification with Russia, which was ratified by Russia’s Federal Assembly (parliament) on March 21. However, Kiev refused to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.