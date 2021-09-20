Moscow's overall voter turnout stands at 50.3% with 100% of results processed — official

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The overall voter turnout in Moscow, including online voting, reached 50.3%, Deputy Chairman of the Moscow Election Commission Dmitry Reut told TASS on Monday.

"The overall voter turnout in Moscow is 50.3%, 100% of the results have been processed," he pointed out.

Apart from elections to the State Duma (the lower house of parliament), Moscow also held additional elections to the City Council and municipal elections in the Shchukino District on September 17-19. Over two million Moscow residents who registered to vote online by September 13 were excluded from voter rolls and could not receive paper ballots at polling stations.

Online voting kicked off at 08:00 am on September 17 and ended at 08:00 pm on September 19. A total of 1,943,590 ballots were issued to online voters in the federal elections, with online voter turnout reaching 96.5%.