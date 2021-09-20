United Russia party to update its formation by more than a half — secretary

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The United Russia party is going to update the formation of its faction by more than a half, Secretary of the General Council of United Russia Andrei Turchak told reporters on Monday.

"United Russia is the only party where the renewal is not window dressing. We nominated those who received the greatest support and trust of voters in the elections. As a result, according to our assessments, the formation of the United Russia faction in the 8th State Duma (lower house of parliament) will be updated by more than a half," Turchak said.

He pointed out that the important role in the party’s modernization was played by the preliminary vote. "The preliminary voting allowed not only the selection of new candidates, but also the mobilization of their supporters," the official added.

According to the results of processing 80.1% of party lists, The United Russia party has secured 49.42% of the ballots in the State Duma.