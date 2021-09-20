CEC chief calls 2021 Duma elections most difficult campaign during her work in CEC

MOSCOW, September 20./TASS/. The chairperson of the Russian Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, sees the 2021 election campaign as the most difficult during her activity in the CEC.

"Speaking about the campaign we had, it is much different if we compare it with the similar campaign of 2016," Pamfilova said as she met with President Vladimir Putin on Monday. "First, I have to tell you honestly, there has never been such a difficult campaign, at least as long as I have worked [in the CEC]. It turned out to be the most difficult," Pamfilova said.

She also reiterated that a member of the election commission died during the elections, and several people were taken to hospital with heart attacks. "This past campaign was not smooth sailing," Pamfilova added.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) were held over three days - on September 17, 18 and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters went to the polls to cast ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions and in elections for 39 regional parliaments.