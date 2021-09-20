Russia's parliamentary elections involved over 491,000 observers — CEC chief

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia's State Duma (lower house) elections involved over 491,000 observers, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairperson Ella Pamfilova said at the CEC information center on Monday.

"A total of 491,188 observers were working in-person, it's actual data. It's not just those who applied for participation but those who came out to the polling stations," Pamfilova pointed out.

Elections to the eighth Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) spanned over three days, September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters also cast their ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions and members of 39 regional parliaments.