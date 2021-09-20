Putin likely to visit Tajikistan soon, says diplomat

TASHKENT, September 20. / TASS /. Moscow expects that Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to Dushanbe soon, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko stated on Monday on the sidelines of the ‘Russia and Uzbekistan in the Face of Development and Security Challenges at a New Historical Stage of Interaction’ conference.

"We had plans to arrange Vladimir Putin’s full-fledged state visit to Dushanbe as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) events. As you know, unfortunately, we could not make it. But we do hope that the visit will take place in the near future," the diplomat told TASS.

Rudenko also emphasized that Russia is always glad to welcome the Tajik president to Moscow.

The conference, which is in progress on September 20 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s capital, is hosted by the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Valdai Discussion Club.