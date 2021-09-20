Kremlin believes that elections were open, fair, competitive — presidential spokesman

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The Kremlin assesses positively the just-held elections as competitive, open and fair, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

"It goes without saying that for the president it was most important to see competitive, open and fair elections. From this standpoint we assess the just-held election process as very, very positive," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman was asked to comment on the performance of some political parties.

"It is true that the Communist Party has achieved better results. There are new parties whose performance was rather positive, too," he said.

Peskov stressed that in this way the voters expressed their preferences.

"As we can see, the electorate's main preference is United Russia, the ruling party," he said, adding that the election returns were fresh confirmation the just-held elections were competitive.

The elections of the 8th State Duma lasted for three days - September 17, 18 and 19. Alongside the elections of the lower house of parliament on the single voting day the heads of nine regions and 39 regional legislatures were elected.