Civic Chamber says over 100,000 observers monitored Russia’s 2021 parliamentary elections

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Civic Chamber and regional chambers have sent over 100,000 observers to monitor the legislative elections in Russia this year, which is almost double that of last year’s figures, Civic Chamber Secretary Lidiya Mikheyeva said on Monday.

"As many as 40,000 people monitored the elections on Single Voting Day in 2019 and 57,000 in 2020. This year, the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation and the public chambers in Russian regions have issued over 100,000 mandates to observers. All these people were present at polling stations," she said at a briefing following the results of the 2021 legislative elections.

All these individuals were not observers from parties or candidates and monitored the elections on behalf of the public, she stressed.

"Overall, the Civic Chamber has prepped over 250,000 observers over the months preceding the vote. We trained them in the fundamentals of the electoral process and explained their rights and the rights of electors. A considerable part of these people eventually opted for joining the ranks of party observers," the official said.

Russia’s Civic Chamber also witnessed an increase in trust for the elections this year due to the introduction of video surveillance and the possibility of re-examining a video from any polling station, she noted.

Also, over 380 international observers and foreign experts monitored the 2021 legislative elections in Russia, she pointed out.

"In 51 countries, more than 200 fellow citizens observed the voting process at polling stations opened at embassies and consulates," she added.