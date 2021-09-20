United Russia gets more than 300 seats in parliament according to preliminary data — party

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Preliminary election reports project that the United Russia party will secure more than 300 seats in the new convocation of parliament, Secretary of the General Council of United Russia Andrei Turchak told reporters on Monday.

"As of 08:00 a.m. Moscow time, United Russia gets more than 48% of the votes in the lists, which gets us 120 mandates. Our candidates are winning in 195 single-mandate constituencies," he said.

Turchak noted that this campaign "was one of the most transparent." "No significant violations that would affect the voting results have been identified," he added, noting that the party fielded more than 100,000 observers.

Turchak also thanked voters who backed other parties, saying that United Russia respects their choices.