Police ensure public order fending off any breaches that may have affected voting results

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Police officers made sure that any disturbances to public order that could have affected the voting results of the State Duma elections did not occur, Russian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk said on Monday.

"Over 210,000 Interior Ministry personnel were involved in community policing during in the run-up to and during the process of Single Voting Day in all regions of the Russian Federation. The measures undertaken helped prevent any breaches of public order that could have affected the voting results," she noted.

The official pointed out that public safety was fully guaranteed during the balloting process. Police provided 24-hour security of the voting premises. Moreover, the Russian National Guard, volunteer patrols, private security organizations and public law enforcement units were also engaged in maintaining law and order.

"The police officers who were on duty on during Single Voting Day were also given the opportunity of exercising their voting rights," the official concluded.

The State Duma elections were held from September 17-19.