Russian parties projected to miss seats in lower house don’t have votes for state funding

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The political parties that are currently projected to not secure any seats in Russia’s 8th State Duma (lower house of parliament) are also not clearing the 3% bar required to win state funding, the Central Election Commission (CEC) data shows.

The Russian Party of Pensioners for Social Justice came the closest as they were initially shown to get more than 3%. However, with 72.72% of the election protocols processed, the party gets 2.57%. Communists of Russia are ranked next with 1.34%, followed by Yabloko with 1.08%.

The other six parties are getting fewer than 1% of the ballots.

The State Duma elections were held on September 17-19.