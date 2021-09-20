United Russia candidates lead in 194 single-seat constituencies — CEC

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Candidates of the United Russia party lead in 194 single-seat constituencies out of 225, according to the Central Election Commission’s data, received after processing 50.81% of results.

Candidates of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) lead in 16 constituencies, of the A Just Russia party - in seven constituencies.

Self-designated candidates are in the lead in three constituencies.

Candidates of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), Yabloko, Rodina, Party of Growth and Civic Platform are seen as frontrunners in five constituencies.