United Russia gets 45.54% of vote with 40% of results processed — CEC

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The United Russia party secured 45.54% of the vote in Russia's parliamentary elections with 40.04% of the results processed, according to the Central Election Commission’s data.

The Communist Party comes in second with 21.66% of the vote, followed by the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) with 8.22%, A Just Russia with 7.57% and New People with 6.14%.

The Russian Party of Pensioners for Social Justice garnered 2.76% of the vote and the Communists of Russia party got 1.4%. Other parties received less than one percent of the vote.

A total of 14 political parties participated in the elections to the eighth Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) that were held on September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters also cast their ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions and members of 39 regional parliaments.