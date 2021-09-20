No violations reported during Russian parliamentary vote at polling stations in Ukraine

KIEV, September 20. /TASS/. Russian parliamentary elections at four polling stations in Ukraine were held in line with electoral laws, with no serious violations reported, the Russian embassy’s press service told TASS.

Polling stations at the Russian Embassy in Kiev and consulates in Kharkov, Odessa and Lvov closed at 20:00 Moscow time on Sunday.

"Everything proceeded smoothly, with no disruptions, in accordance with the Russian law and in compliance with due sanitary norms," the press service said. "Security was provided by the police and the National Guard of Ukraine."

A total of 194 people cast their ballots in Kiev, 83 - in Odessa, 70 in Kharkov and 45 in Lvov.