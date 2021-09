MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Chechnya’s acting leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, is winning 98.54% of votes with 0.2% of results counted, the Russian Central Election Commission said on Sunday.

Isa Khadzhimuradov, nominated by A Just Russia-For Truth party, received 1.22% of votes, while Khalid Nakayev, a candidate of the Communist Party, garnered 0.24% of votes.