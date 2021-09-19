Half of Moscow residents who voted in election cast ballots online — monitoring center

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Over two mln Moscow residents who cast their ballots in Russia's parliamentary election voted online and about another two mln went to poling stations, head of the city's public election monitoring center Alexei Venediktov told TASS on Sunday.

"The number of people who opted for paper ballots is about the same as the number of those who voted online. More than 1.9 million people cast their ballots remotely and about two million preferred the traditional way. That said, about four million people cast their ballots in the State Duma elections," he pointed out.

Apart from elections to the State Duma (the lower house of parliament), Moscow also held additional elections to the City Council and municipal elections in the Shchukino District on September 17-19. Voters could either go to polling stations or cast their ballots online.