Online vote turnout at 93.21% in six Russian regions - election official

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The final turnout of the online vote held in six Russian regions stood at 93.21%, the chair of the online vote’s territorial election commission, Ilya Massukh, said on Sunday.

"Online vote ballots were no longer accepted starting from 20:15 Moscow time. At the moment, 592,388 online ballots were issued <…>, which is 93.21% from the total number of people who had registered [for the online vote]. 587,249 ballots were received, which makes 92.45%. Therefore, the process of receiving citizens’ ballots has been completed," Massukh said.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) were held during three days – on September 17, 18 and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters went to the polls to cast ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions and in elections for 39 regional parliaments.

Remote electronic voting in Russia’s parliamentary elections on the federal platform was held in six regions: the city of Sevastopol, as well as the Kursk, Murmansk, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov and Yaroslavl regions. Remote voting in Moscow took place on its own platform.