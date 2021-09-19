Russian Interior Ministry records over 5,000 irregularities during election campaign

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Russian Interior Ministry recorded over 5,000 irregularities during the 2021 parliamentary election campaign, head of the ministry's Main Department for the Protection of Public Order Mikhail Davydov said.

"We recorded 5,800 reports after the election campaign began, the number is 1.5 times lower than that recorded during the 2016 parliamentary elections," he noted.

According to Davydov, the number of criminal cases declined by 1.2 times, and the number of administrative offenses nearly halved.

Elections to the eighth Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) are taking place on September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters are casting their ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions and members of 39 regional parliaments.