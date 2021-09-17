SCO nations to expand cooperation in field of courts, legal system

DUSHANBE, September 17. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member-states will expand cooperation through supreme courts and in the legal field, according to the Dushanbe Declaration passed following the SCO summit in Dushanbe on Friday.

"Member-states note that the fruitful cooperation through chairs of supreme courts is a reliable platform for improving joint activities in the field of protection of rights and freedom of people, strengthening of justice, law and order. The mechanism serves to bring closer approaches in the work of SCO member-states’ courts, improve the efficiency of cooperation between courts and create conditions to deepen legal reforms," the document said.

SCO nations also expressed readiness to expand channels of legal cooperation, raise its efficiency, facilitate the development of direct interaction between prosecution authorities.