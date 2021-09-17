Some 260,000 people in Russia and abroad take part in early voting at parliamentary polls

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Around 260,000 people in Russia and abroad have cast their ballots in early voting at Russia’s parliamentary elections, chairperson of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova said on Friday.

"Early voting at the State Duma (lower parliament house — TASS) elections began for certain categories of voters on August 29. As of yesterday, around 225,000 voters have excercised this right in 36 regions," she said, adding that about 34,000 people had taken part in early voting in 46 foreign countries.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) are scheduled for September 19, 2021, known as the Single Voting Day. The balloting process will span across three days — September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters will go to the polls to cast ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions (in another three regions local legislatures will elect top executive officials) and in elections for 39 regional parliaments.