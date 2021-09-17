Voter turnout in Russia's parliamentary elections currently stands at 9.16% — CEC

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Overall voter turnout in Russia's parliamentary elections was 9.16% as of 04:00 pm Moscow time (01:00 pm GMT) on Friday, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairperson Ella Pamfilova said at a briefing.

"Overall voter turnout in Russia in the State Duma election stood at 9.16% as of 04:00 pm," she pointed out, adding that the figure referred to ballots cast at polling stations and did not include data on online voting.

"The highest voter turnout of 31.39% was recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region, which is not surprising because the voting process began earlier there than in other regions. Turnout was 27.1% in Chechnya and 26.21% in the Tuva Region," Pamfilova noted. According to her, the lowest voter turnout was reported in St. Petersburg (3.72%), Sevastopol (0.76%) and Moscow (0.48%).

Elections to the eighth Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) are taking place on September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters are casting their ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions and members of 39 regional parliaments.