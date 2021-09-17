Finnish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, Afghanistan — Finnish president’s office

HELSINKI, September 17./TASS/. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin relations between the two countries and key international issues, including the situation in Afghanistan during a phone call on Friday, the Finnish president’s office reported.

"Sauli Niinisto and Vladimir Putin had a substantial telephone conversation on September 17," it said. "Apart from bilateral relations of Finland and Russia, they also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, Arctic initiatives, European security and the EU strategic autonomy," the report said.

The heads of state "also continued discussion of the Helsinki Spirit" - the principles of international relations laid in the Final Act of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe, signed in the capital city of Finland in 1975, it added.