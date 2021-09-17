Russian election official reveals 100,000 poll watchers on hand to monitor vote process

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Today nearly 100,000 poll watchers are at the voting stations where Russia’s State Duma elections are taking place, Chairman of the Civic Chamber’s Coordinating Council for Public Control over Voting Maxim Grigoriev said on Friday.

"Nearly 100,000 independent public observers are at the polling stations. Our volunteers are also in all public observation centers, public headquarters, video surveillance centers all over the country. Hundreds of our public observers are also at polling stations overseas," Grigoriev said.

He also stated that at the moment Russia’s Civic Chamber received 43 reports on deviations from the so-called gold standard of public observation during the course of elections, the number of unconfirmed deviations accounts for 16, the rest are under examination.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) are scheduled for September 19, 2021, known as Single Voting Day. The balloting process will span three days — September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters will go to the polls to cast ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions (in another three regions local legislatures will elect top executive officials) and in elections for 39 regional parliaments.