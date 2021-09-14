Meeting between Russian, Iranian presidents to be held as soon as possible — Iranian side

TEHRAN, September 14. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian and Iranian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Ebrahim Raisi, which had been postponed for an indefinite period, will be held as soon as possible, the press service of the Iranian president said on Tuesday after a telephone conversation between the two presidents.

"The Russian president <…> suggested a meeting between the two presidents be agreed at the earliest opportunity," it said.

The Kremlin press service also reported about the two presidents’ phone call but did not give these details.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Putin’s meeting with Raisi had been postponed indefinitely as the Russian leader had to self-isolate following contacts with a COVID carrier.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told journalists on the sidelines of the 6th Caspian Media Forum that the two leaders would be able to meet during a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) due to be held on September 16-17 in Dushanbe.