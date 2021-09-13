Kremlin makes no predictions on turnout in parliamentary elections — spokesman

MOSCOW, September 13. / TASS /. The Kremlin does not make forecasts in advance regarding the turnout for the upcoming State Duma (lower house) elections, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, noting that the voting campaign was being conducted in line with all laws.

"We will see the voter turnout literally in a few days, the polls will begin soon. Here you should be guided by the opinion of experts on election campaigns," Peskov stated, commenting on the possible changes in voter turnout compared with the 2016 elections.

The Kremlin spokesman also ignored the speculation that the current election campaign was more low-key and attracting less attention among the public. "The voting campaign is underway in line with all laws, actually, it is already coming to an end," Peskov mentioned.

"We [in Russia] do not have a minimum voter turnout, first of all, we need to proceed from the spirit of the law," the presidential spokesman emphasized.

On June 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin, by his decree, appointed the elections to the 8th State Duma for a single voting day on September 19, 2021. The elections will be held over three days: September 17, 18 and 19. At the same time, the direct elections of the heads of nine Russian regions (in three more regions, deputies of legislative assemblies will choose the top executives) as well as 39 regional parliaments will take place.