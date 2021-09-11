Medvedev highlights need to deepen Russia-US cooperation in war on terror

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Deepening Russia-US cooperation in the fight against terrorism is particularly important but it requires the Americans to abandon illusions of their exceptionalism, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an op-ed published by the Gazeta.Ru news website, which is dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and the US operation in Afghanistan.

According to him, Moscow has always been ready for this kind of work, regardless of difficult relations with the West.

"Governments need to forget their differences for the sake of their people. Efforts to deepen Russia-US cooperation in the fight against terrorism are particularly important. However, for that, our partners need to abandon illusions of their exceptionalism," Medvedev stressed.

The Russian Security Council’s deputy chairman noted that "no nation and no alliance can solve" the problem of terrorism alone. "We can only destroy this scourge together, ensuring the necessary solidarity," Medvedev noted. "The United States’ 20-year-long failed intervention in Afghanistan is enough to think about it," he added.

Medvedev also said that over those 20 years, terrorism "did not go anywhere," moreover, "it’s clearly not a problem of some region, but of the entire mankind."

"Terrorists can carry out assaults as deadly as the September 2001 attacks at any given moment. And it means that we need to focus the international community’s efforts on combating the scourge that the US and its allies failed to eradicate," Medvedev concluded.