US acknowledges collapse of policy to ensure worldwide presence - Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden’s announcement of the end of Washington’s Afghanistan campaign actually means that the United States has openly acknowledged the collapse of its policy aimed at ensuring the country’s military and political presence worldwide, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an op-ed for the Gazeta.Ru news website, published on Saturday.

He pointed out that the US administration had refused to acknowledge defeat in Afghanistan "in an attempt to save its reputation and NATO’s authority as a whole." According to Medvedev, Washington preferred to make it seem like "no one is throwing us out, we are leaving."

"However, President Joe Biden did note that the troop withdrawal didn’t just mean the end of the Afghanistan campaign but also marked the end of an era of ‘major military operations to remake other countries.’ His words, in fact, mean that Washington openly acknowledges the collapse of a strategy aimed at ensuring its military and political presence worldwide. Because wherever the Americans tried to build a new state, they always left behind problems instead of solutions," the deputy head of the Russian Security Council emphasized.

On April 14, Biden announced plans to end Washington’s operation in Afghanistan, the longest military campaign in US history. After the United States announced plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) embarked on a large-scale offensive operation and on September 6 announced that they had taken control of the entire country. By September 8, the Taliban formed an interim government that consists only of the movement’s members.