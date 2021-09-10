Moscow, Minsk respond to Western sanctions with integration agreements — Lavrov

MINSK, September 10. /TASS/. The integration plans of Russia and Belarus are the best answer to the policy of sanctions pursued by Western countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Everything that has been done today on instructions from the presidents is the best response to the sanctions policy," he told reporters after a meeting of the Union State Council of Ministers, at which 28 integration programs were approved.

"We cannot expect someone to replace rage with mercy. This is futile, because our Western partners’ unreliability, their willingness to resort to sanctions at any moment and at every given opportunity is well known," he said. In his view, it is essential to rely on one’s own resources. "That will be done following today’s meeting," he said.

"At the same time, of course, we leave the door open for cooperation with all those who are ready to do that on an equal basis," Russia’s top diplomat stressed.