Integration with Belarus carried out fully preserving sovereignty — Russian PM

MINSK, September 10. /TASS/. The integration processes between Russia and Belarus are based on the principles of trust, taking into account the interests of people of the two countries, and fully preserving the sovereignty of the states, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State.

"Of course, a single space has to be formed based on the principles of openness, transparency, and mutual trust, on rules that take into account the interests and needs of people and entrepreneurs, of course, while fully preserving the sovereignty of our states," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the union programs suggest "converging macroeconomic policies, creating conditions for supporting not only large but also medium and small businesses, as well as additional jobs". "Russian business will have the opportunity to increase its business activity in Belarus, launch new joint ventures, increase exports. The Belarusian side will also have access to Russian government procurement, support measures, subsidies, and will also expand the sales market for industrial and agricultural products, will attract Russian investments and funds from development institutions," Mishustin listed. He also assured that cooperation in the energy sector will be strengthened.