Agreements Moscow, Minsk plan to achieve unrelated to political situation — Putin

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The agreements that Presidents of Russia and Belarus intend to achieve during Alexander Lukashenko’s visit to Moscow are not related to the current political situation in the two countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, greeting his counterpart in the Kremlin on Thursday.

"I would like to note from the start that the things that we will, hopefully, agree here today, are not related to the current political situation in our countries, or with the political calendar ahead of the parliamentary elections in Russia. This is our ongoing, long-lasting joint work that we have been doing for many years," Putin said.

Opening the meeting, the Russian leader noted that he had asked his counterpart to come to "summarize what was done recently in creation of the Union State development program at the expert and governmental level."

He added that Russia and Belarus were on the right track in their search for additional resources for increasing the efficiency of national economies during the post-COVID period.