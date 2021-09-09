BRICS countries reject double standards in countering terrorism — declaration

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) strongly condemn terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism, according to the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the 13th BRICS summit.

"We express strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed," the document reads. "We reject double standards in countering terrorism and extremism conducive to terrorism," BRICS countries added.

"We also stress the need for a comprehensive and balanced approach of the whole international community to effectively curb the terrorist activities, which pose a serious threat, including in the present-day pandemic environment," the declaration says.

The leaders of BRICS countries also expressed concerns about rising cybercrime.

"We express concern over the increasing misuse of ICTs for criminal purposes and the risks and threats emanating therein," the document reads. "We reaffirm our commitment to the promotion of an open, secure, stable, accessible, and peaceful ICT environment," BRICS countries added.

"We reiterate the need of a comprehensive and balanced approach to ICTs development and security, including technical advancement, business development, of safeguarding the security of States and public interests, and of respecting the right to privacy of individuals. We underscore the leading role of the United Nations in promoting dialogue, to forge common understandings in the security of and in the use of ICTs and development of universally agreed norms, rules and principles for responsible behavior of States in the realm of ICTs, without prejudice to other relevant international fora," the leaders noted.

They also expressed concern "over the increasing challenge to protect children from online sexual exploitation and from other content harmful for their health and development and look forward to strengthening BRICS cooperation to develop initiatives aimed at ensuring safety of the children on the Internet.".