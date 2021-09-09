New round of crisis in Afghanistan caused by attempts to impose external values — Putin

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. /TASS/. The crisis in Afghanistan was caused by irresponsible attempts to introduce foreign values in this country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the BRICS online summit Thursday.

"I said it repeatedly that the new round of the crisis in Afghanistan was caused by irresponsible attempts to impose foreign external values and establish so-called democratic institutions using models and methods of social and political building that ignore historic features and traditions that people have been following," the Russian leader said.

"All this results only in destabilization and eventual chaos," Putin noted.

"The authors of these experiments hastily retreat afterwards, leaving even their charges to their fate. And the entire global community has to deal with the consequences," Putin concluded.