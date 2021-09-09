Kremlin spokesman spotlights climate dialogue as part of talks with all countries

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The climate agenda is gradually becoming an important part of talks with all countries, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Channel One on Thursday.

"I’m sure that dialogue on climate issues, and climate change will become an important and integral part of the agenda in any talks, not only with the United States but first and foremost, with the Europeans," he pointed out.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that the climate in the Arctic was changing faster than the global average so the issue was particularly relevant for Russia. "One way or another, there will be dialogue on the matter. We will have to talk and we will have to cooperate," he added.

According to Peskov, negotiations with the European Union will be more important for Russia in the next few years "in light of the additional duties and the green transition." "It’s already become the talk of the town, but it is an issue that requires serious discussion. Not only in terms of environmental protection but also in relation to its possible impact on the Russian economy," he concluded.