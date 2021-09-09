Lavrov hopes meeting with Israel’s top diplomat will help strengthen bilateral relations

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed the hope that Thursday’s meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will make it possible to take a step forward in strengthening bilateral relations.

He noted that the Israeli foreign minister’s visit to Russia was symbolic since it is taking place on the eve of a significant date, namely, the 30th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"These decades have proved that relations have matured, advanced, are trust-based, for the benefit of the peoples of Russia and Israel," Lavrov said in his opening remarks at the talks with his Israeli counterpart. "I hope that today we will take another step in cultivating these ties, discuss bilateral affairs and, of course, the situation in the region and the international arena."

The Israeli foreign minister noted that today’s meeting was an opportunity to emphasize once again the friendly nature of bilateral relations. He noted that relations between the two countries were warm and fruitful for the people of both countries in terms of the economy, culture and all other issues that would be discussed at the talks.