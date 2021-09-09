Putin’s possible participation in G20 summit in the works, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Kremlin is working on the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin participating in the G20 summit in Italy at the end of October, the decision will be made in the near future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"This subject is being worked on and in the near future this decision will be made by the head of state," the Kremlin official said in response to a question as to whether the Russian president was planning to participate in the G20 summit.

The summit of the Group of 20 will be held in Rome on October 30-31. Italy currently holds the rotating G20 presidency and is now engaged in efforts to put together an extraordinary summit of the club focused on Afghanistan, conducting a number of international consultations. Earlier, the Kremlin spokesman said that Putin would take part in the G20 emergency summit on Afghanistan if the initiative on holding it was coordinated.