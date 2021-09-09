SCO leaders to discuss algorithm of reaction to Afghanistan — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization at the forthcoming summit in Dushanbe will discuss a joint algorithm of reaction to the situation in Afghanistan, Russian presidential representative for the SCO affairs, the Foreign Ministry's special ambassador Bakhtiyer Khakimov, told TASS in an interview.

He said that the issue of Afghanistan would be one of the central ones on the agenda of all events in Tajikistan.

"I am referring to bilateral contacts and the sessions that will be held by the CSTO and the SCO. We will discuss these issues separately and jointly. There will be a comprehensive consideration of issues concerning interaction with Afghanistan, and measures to maintain security and provide further assistance to the country," he said.

"But there are no plans for concrete steps by the SCO, such as statements or some programs. The current situation is very volatile. It keeps changing constantly. For this reason the leaders will discuss first and foremost what joint algorithm of reaction might be selected," Khakimov said.

He pointed out that bilateral and multilateral contacts were being conducted very tightly, but the shaping of some action program was not on the agenda yet.

"We hope that it will be possible to develop a common understanding of how to act further on. After all, within the SCO framework there is the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group, which adopted a road map plan," Khakimov recalled. "We have started discussing Uzbekistan's proposals for devising a concrete program for socio-economic assistance to Afghanistan, but the future of these documents, how we will be implementing them and to what extent Kabul after the change of power will be prepared to participate in this work will get clear in the near future, I hope."

After the United States ended its operation in Afghanistan and pulled out its troops the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) launched an offensive and by September 6 established control of the whole territory of the country. By September 8, the Taliban formed a transitional government. All of its members are Taliban members.