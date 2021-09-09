Putin likely to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Dushanbe, says envoy

MOSCOW, September 9. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Dushanbe on September 16-17, Special Envoy of the Russian President for SCO Affairs Bakhtiyor Khakimov told TASS.

"This will be announced by the Kremlin press service, but, as far as I know, at this stage, an in-person format is planned," Khakimov said.

The SCO is an international organization established on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai, China. The organization includes India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Four countries, namely Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, have Observer State status, while six countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka) are Dialogue Partners.