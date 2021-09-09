Russia does not confirm preparations for meeting of leaders being discussed, source says

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Russian side cannot confirm the fact that the discussion began of preparations for a new meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, a diplomatic source told TASS on Thursday.

"We cannot confirm the fact of the beginning of discussions with the US with regards to the preparations for the meeting at the highest level," the source said in response to a corresponding question.

Earlier, media outlets reported that Moscow and Washington were conducting talks on organizing a new meeting of Putin and Biden.