Flow of fake news on Russian elections to surge within days — experts

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The campaign to discredit Russia's elections has culminated and the flow of fake news about the forthcoming elections will soar within days, according to a report by the association Independent Public Monitoring entitled Factory of Fakes and Other Information Risks and Threats from the Elections Delegitimization Industry, which was presented to the media on Wednesday.

"The analysis of the 2021 election campaign prompts the conclusion that the campaign of discrediting the elections has entered the final spurt. In the near future new fake technologies will be employed in accordance with the preplanned scenario," the report runs.

The experts warn that over the next few days before the elections, fake news about the administrative resource and the compulsion of certain groups of the population (teachers, medics, and other public sector employees) to participate in the elections and vote for the ruling party will be fabricated and launched into the media space.

"There will be extensive speculations about allegedly unequal rules of electioneering, as well as the persecution of opposition candidates. Alongside this, the voters will be persuaded to boycott the elections," the authors of the report said. They expect widespread claims about the risks of hacking and manipulations with the electorate's votes, as well as their personal data in the course of electronic distance voting.

"In the course of the voting massive fakes will be circulated regarding alleged large-scale violations and election rigging by the authorities. There will be large-scale attempts at disrupting the voting process and staging provocations at polling stations," the report says. For this purpose the movement Golos has already begun the campaign UIKnash (literally meaning Our District Election Commission)," the experts say.

In their opinion, provocations and information attacks will enjoy concerted support from Western journalists, politicians and government officials. When the election campaign is over, the West will refuse to recognize the legitimacy of the new State Duma and make vigorous attempts to trigger protests inside Russia.

Series of fakes

Experts say that the first waves of information attacks include claims about a lack of competition and about repression against the authorities' opponents, discrediting of the new voting procedures, in particular, multiday and distance voting, allegedly meant for large-scale rigging in favor of the representatives of the ruling party. A series of various fake news was launched during the candidates' sign-up campaigns. The Russian authorities are accused of introducing new rules for video monitoring and denying permission to international monitors to observe the elections, thus creating election rigging risks.

The experts believe that allegations about what was described as bribery of Russian voters by the authorities were present in order to discredit the election procedures. The term "vote-buying" was used in relation to a series of anti-crisis measures initiated by the president and supported by the United Russia party.

"One of the main arguments in the defamation campaign was the claim about mass election rigging and wide-spread use of administrative resources for the sake of achieving the expected results.

About the elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 17 signed a decree to call the elections of the eighth State Duma on the single voting day, September 19, 2021. The process of casting ballots will be extended over three days: September 17, 18, and 19. Alongside the State Duma elections, there will be direct elections of the heads of nine Russian regions (in another three regions the top executive officials will be elected by the local legislatures) and the elections of 39 regional parliaments.