Kiev authorities persistently avoid establishing dialogue with Donbass — Putin to Michel

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Kiev authorities keep avoiding fulfilling their obligations on the establishment of direct dialogue with Donbass, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his phone call with European Council President Charles Michel.

"Vladimir Putin pointed out that Kiev authorities persistently avoid fulfilling their obligations - first and foremost on the establishment of a direct dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as on the legal formalization of the special status of Donbass," Kremlin press service informed Wednesday.

"During the discussion of the intra-Ukrainian crisis, [Putin] emphasized the necessity for intensification of talks between the conflicting sides in order to implement the 2015 Minsk Package of Measures, which is the sole basis for the settlement," the Kremlin noted.

Following the 2014 coup in Ukraine, people of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions of Ukraine, who refused to recognize the new authority, began mass protests. Later, Donetsk And Lugansk People’s Republics were proclaimed in the region. In April that year, Acting President Alexander Turchinov announced an "anti-terrorism operation" in Donbass, which by summer had grown into fully-fledged combat with the involvement of heavy weapons and aviation.

In 2014, Kiev embarked on a policy of an economic blockade of Donbass. Starting in December 2014, the Ukrainian government stopped paying all social benefits, including pensions, as well as servicing bank accounts of people and companies. Despite President Zelensky’s promises to bring peace to Donbass, nothing changed after his victory at the 2019 presidential elections. The plan for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, signed in 2015 in Minsk after negotiations of the Normandy Four (Germany, Russia, Ukraine, France) leaders, and known as the Package of Measures for the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, has not been implemented until this day.