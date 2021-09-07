Russia to keep an eye on Afghan new government’s steps — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russia will keep a close eye on the first and further steps of Afghanistan’s new government which was announced by the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) on Tuesday, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

When asked whether the Russian side will recognize this government, the Kremlin spokesman said, "It is important for us to see what are the first and further steps of this government and how the situation in Afghanistan develops," he said.

The Taliban, which has seized power in Afghanistan, on Tuesday announced the composition of the country’s new cabinet. Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund was appointed prime minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the Taliban political office, and Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi, a deputy head of the political office, were appointed deputy prime minister. However, the Taliban spokesman noted that this is an interim government.

After the Biden administration announced the end of its US military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country.

The Taliban could not form a government for two weeks due to "technical problems and preparations," as they claimed.