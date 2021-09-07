US seeks to discredit Russian elections, this must be prevented — CEC head

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, believes that following the world's negative assessment of the US presidential election, Washington needs to discredit Russia’s election campaign, something that must not be allowed.

"We have been working for so long to halt negative information flows but we need help. Other communities should support us as well. It is a problem that we all face if we are eager to prevent the rising volume of fake news. After the US presidential election and its negative assessment around the world, the Americans have to apportion blame on us, it is a matter of honor for them," Ella Pamfilova said during her interview with the St. Petersburg TV channel on Tuesday.

In her opinion, the US needs to "disrupt the elections and discredit Russia." "A matter of honor for us is to defend [the elections] and prevent [them from defamation]. One should move forward vigorously, dynamically, and swiftly expose fake news makers, calling a spade a spade. The protection of civil society is our common endeavor. Experts, ordinary people, those, who care for our country and those, who cannot stand being deceived so blatantly, join in this common cause. Together we must defend our elections, which are in direct contrast with those of the country that is trying to lecture us," the CEC head emphasized.

Pamfilova pointed out that there would be "the entire political and social spectrum, competitiveness and the candidates and parties from right to left forces to choose" in the September elections. "I will stress it one more time, it’s our goal to defend the election. We should hold an open, fair, transparent campaign to achieve this beyond any shadow of a doubt," she concluded.

Elections to the Russian State Duma (lower house) are scheduled for September 19, 2021, the single voting day. Voting will be organized over three days, namely September 17, 18, and 19. Concurrently, direct gubernatorial elections will be held in nine Russian regions (top executive officials will be elected by local legislatures in three more regions) and 39 regions will elect their legislative bodies.