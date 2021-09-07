Western countries set stage for non-recognition of Russian elections — civic chamber

MOSCOW, September 7. / TASS /. Western countries are preparing the ground for the non-recognition of the results of Russia’s elections, Chairman of the Civic Chamber’s Coordinating Council for Public Control over Voting Maxim Grigoriev stated at a press conference hosted by TASS on Tuesday, presenting his report ‘Myths about the Russian elections. How the Russian ‘fifth column’ works.’

"At the beginning, Western countries tried to somehow make those people associated with them - political parties, candidates - get into Russian parliament, however, they realized that there was no chance of this happening. <...> So they switched to a disinformation campaign, attempting to discredit the Russian elections in one way or another," Grigoriev noted.

"This summer [they] learned that it was impossible to alter Russian public opinion, so, they switched to Western public opinion, according to our assumptions, they are simply preparing the ground for the non-recognition of Russia’s elections," the Civic Chamber official said.

As an example, Grigoriev cited Germany’s Deutsche Welle media outlet, which referred to the Russian Movement for Defense of Voters' Rights ‘Golos’, declared in Russia as a ‘foreign agent.’ "They claim that hundreds of thousands of Russians will lose the right to be elected in the near future. And this is allegedly connected with the new anti-extremist amendments," he mentioned.

At the same time, the Civic Chamber member noted that in reality, only 12 people had been denied registration in the State Duma (lower house) elections under the article on involvement in extremist organizations. "That is, the number of people who can be refused under this article is overstated by more than 8,000 times," Grigoriev concluded, noting that such information was intended for a Western audience.

The elections to the 8th State Duma are scheduled for a single voting day on September 19, 2021. The voting will be held over three days: September 17, 18 and 19.